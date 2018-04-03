Israeli Army Shuts Down the Gates of Palestine Technical University (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shut down Palestine Technical University, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Facebook)

The Israeli Forces shut down the gates of Palestine Technical University, in al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank.

In this video, the students tried to open the gate of their university, but were prevented by Israeli soldiers.

Palestine Technical University has been repeatedly attacked by the Israeli Army in the past.

(PC, Social Media)

