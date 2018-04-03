Israeli Army Shuts Down the Gates of Palestine Technical University (VIDEO)

The Israeli Forces shut down the gates of Palestine Technical University, in al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank.
In this video, the students tried to open the gate of their university, but were prevented by Israeli soldiers.
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || The #Students of Palestine Technical #University try to open the gate of their university after being closed by Israeli occupation forces . . طالبات يحاولن فتح مدخل جامعة فلسطين التقنية في العروب بعد إغلاقه من قبل قوات الإحتلال، اليوم. . . . #Türkçe : Filistin : Filistin Teknik Üniversitesi öğrencileri, israil işgal güçleri tarafından kapatılan okullarının kapılarını açmaya çalışıyorlar ! . By @mosab.shawer
Palestine Technical University has been repeatedly attacked by the Israeli Army in the past.
(PC, Social Media)
