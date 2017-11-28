Israeli Army Threatens to Kill Hezbollah’s Leader, Hassan Nasrallah

Nov 28 2017 / 7:41 pm
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: Al-Manar, file)

The Israeli military has designated the head of Lebanon’s resistance and social movement Hezbollah as an assassination target whenever Tel Aviv launches its next war against Lebanon.

“It is clear that if he dies, it will influence the (military) campaign,” said Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, Israel’s military’s chief spokesperson. “There won’t be a clear victory picture in the next war, though it’s clear that Nasrallah is a target,” Manelis stated during a press conference in the city of Eilat, according to PressTV.

Last month, after repeated warnings that Hezbollah forces would deliver a fierce response in the event of yet another Israeli act of aggression, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Tel Aviv does not “have a correct picture about what is awaiting them if they go to the idiocy of this war.”

In 2000 and 2006, Israel initiated two wars against Lebanon, both of which were repelled by Hezbollah resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, Manelis continued to ratchet up the drumbeat of war, affirming that the Israeli army is currently engaged in psychological and media warfare against Hezbollah, according to PressTV. He noted that the army is “active” in transitioning from “traditional media consumption to social media … Just in the past few weeks, we’ve taken a great many actions that caused consternation on the other side.”

Manelis’ remarks come amid a slew of Israeli threats against Lebanon. Consequently, Lebanon’s Army Chief Commander General Joseph Aoun ordered soldiers to stand at full attention along the entire southern border in the need to respond to Israel’s “threats and violations.”

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)

