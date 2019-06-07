Israeli Attorney General Refuses to Postpone Netanyahu’s Hearing

The Attorney General at the Israeli government, Avichaï Mandelblit, rejected a request submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone the hearing scheduled for next July on charges of suspicion of corruption.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom,

“Mandelblit justified his rejection on the basis that the hearing has been previously postponed in February and declared the session will be held on the due date.”

Netanyahu fears the repercussions that might be brought by the hearing related to the corruption charges of which he is accused.

Matters have been made more complex with the dissolution of the Knesset for the second time and scheduling the elections to be held in mid-September.

An indictment is expected to be filed against Netanyahu following the hearing session.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)