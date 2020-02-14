Israeli Authorities Builds Settler-only Road from Nablus to Jordan Valley

Israeli occupation authorities have started the build of a new road that would link the illegal Jewish settlements of Eli and Shilo – in the north of the occupied West Bank – with the Jordan Valley.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, told Wafa news agency yesterday that the settler-only road is about eight kilometers long.

The current US proposal seems to encourage Israel to do something #netanjahu had suggested before IIRC: The annexation of Israeli settlements and the Jordan valley. — 24/7 against future (@24Against) February 7, 2020

The road would cross fertile agricultural lands in the Palestinian villages of Duma, Telfit, Qaryut, and Al-Mughair, south of Nablus, all the way to the village of Fasayil in the central Jordan Valley.

Daghlas added that the new road is one of the most dangerous projects implemented by the Israeli government in terms of the size of the land seized to construct it and restrictions imposed on the movement of Palestinians.

Israel Will Annex The Jordan Valley, Illegal Settlements and the Dead Sea, Displacing Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians. Just After Recording This Video The Occupation Forces Arrested Two Children In Front Of Me.#FreePalestine#StealOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/vjQAiuY88m — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 13, 2020

In 2014, the Israeli government approved a huge plan to construct dozens of roads and bypass roads for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, with the aim of seizing tens of thousands of acres of Palestinian land.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)