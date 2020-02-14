Israeli Authorities Builds Settler-only Road from Nablus to Jordan Valley

February 14, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli has constructed dozens of roads and bypass roads for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation authorities have started the build of a new road that would link the illegal Jewish settlements of Eli and Shilo  – in the north of the occupied West Bank – with the Jordan Valley.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, told Wafa news agency yesterday that the settler-only road is about eight kilometers long.

The road would cross fertile agricultural lands in the Palestinian villages of Duma, Telfit, Qaryut, and Al-Mughair, south of Nablus, all the way to the village of Fasayil in the central Jordan Valley.

Daghlas added that the new road is one of the most dangerous projects implemented by the Israeli government in terms of the size of the land seized to construct it and restrictions imposed on the movement of Palestinians.

In 2014, the Israeli government approved a huge plan to construct dozens of roads and bypass roads for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, with the aim of seizing tens of thousands of acres of Palestinian land.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

