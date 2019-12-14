Israeli Authorities Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Own Home in Jerusalem

A Palestinian citizen from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabir today as forced on tearing down his own home.

The homeowner, Nasser Abu Ze’eter, was informed by the municipality that he had to demolish his home because he did not have a building permit, which is nearly impossible to obtain under current Israeli prerequisites.

A Palestinian man in Jerusalem forced by Israel to demolish his own home to avoid paying extortionate costs if Israel demolishes his home. #Palestine #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/hNsifhzt2m — DOAM (@doamuslims) March 2, 2019

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem are frequently forced to build without a permit because the Israeli municipality rarely issues permits for the city’s Palestinian citizens as a way to reduce their number in the city, by forcing them to leave it and find accommodation elsewhere.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)