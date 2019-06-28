Israeli Authorities Hand Demolition Orders to Palestinian Refugees in Qalandiya

Qalandiya Refugee Camp, (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills)

Israeli authorities have handed notices to several Palestinian families in the Qalandiya refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.

A number of Palestinian families on Thursday have been told their homes will be demolished under the pretext of construction without an Israeli permit, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa.

The refugees are survivors of the 1948 war that triggered Israel’s creation, referred to as the Nakba or “Catastrophe” by Palestinians.

At least 700,000 Palestinians that were expelled from their villages took refuge in nearby countries, or other Palestinian provinces, where they have established refugee camps that continue to stand today.

It is estimated that around 100,000 Palestinians from the villages directly targeted by Israeli militias fled to other parts of Palestine, such as Gaza, Beersheba, Haifa, Nazareth, Nablus, Jaffa and Bethlehem.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

