Israeli Authorities Hand Demolition Orders to Palestinian Refugees in Qalandiya

Israeli authorities have handed notices to several Palestinian families in the Qalandiya refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.

A number of Palestinian families on Thursday have been told their homes will be demolished under the pretext of construction without an Israeli permit, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa.

Israel's High Court of Justice approved demolition orders for 16 Palestinian buildings in East Jerusalem, all under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority sparking fears this could drive Israeli home demolitions deeper into the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/5PKrXsbtMF pic.twitter.com/QLVB7fAe4a — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 19, 2019

The refugees are survivors of the 1948 war that triggered Israel’s creation, referred to as the Nakba or “Catastrophe” by Palestinians.

At least 700,000 Palestinians that were expelled from their villages took refuge in nearby countries, or other Palestinian provinces, where they have established refugee camps that continue to stand today.

Early this morning, Israeli forces demolished a residential structure, retaining walls and a coop in Qalandia refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/w47L8b9zIR — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) June 20, 2018

It is estimated that around 100,000 Palestinians from the villages directly targeted by Israeli militias fled to other parts of Palestine, such as Gaza, Beersheba, Haifa, Nazareth, Nablus, Jaffa and Bethlehem.

