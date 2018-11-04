Israeli Authorities Issue 33 Administrative Detention Orders

Israeli authorities issued 33 administrative detention orders, on Sunday, against a number of Palestinian prisoners held in various Israeli prisons, including a member of the Palestine Legislative Council.

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) confirmed that 23 out of the 33 administrative detention orders are renewed orders, while the remaining 10 detainees received detention orders for the first time or were de-detained after being released.

PPS added that the orders range from three to six months of prison.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,640 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, 465 are in administrative detention, 53 are female prisoners, 270 are children, and 50 of the children are under16.

The Israeli authorities renewed the administrative detention of Palestinian Legislative Council member, Khalida Jarrar, for the fourth time in a row. She has been in Israeli prisons since July 2017.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

