Israeli Authorities to Demolish Palestinian Home for the Second Time

January 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
In addition to IDs revocations, Israel adopts a policy of house demolitions. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

On Sunday, Israeli forces ordered, for the second time, the demolition of the family house of  Ahmad Jamal Qunbu, a Palestinian prisoner from the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Qunbu’s father told WAFA that Israeli authorities handed him a notice informing him of their intention to demolish the house next Tuesday.

The house, which was rebuilt after being demolished in April 2018, is not solely owned by Qunbu’s father, but also by his disabled brother, and is inhabited by seven people.

Demolishing homes as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a mean of deterrence.

Punitive Demolitions: Israeli authorities announces another punitive demolition, Yesterday, 12 April, 2018, Israeli…

Posted by The Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) on Friday, April 13, 2018

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

