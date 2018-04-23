Israeli Brigadier General Confirms: Snipers Ordered to Shoot Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli snipers who are deployed at the Gaza border deliberately shoot children, under clear and specific orders, top Israeli military official, Brigadier-General Zvika Fogel said in an interview on the Israeli public radio network Kan, last Saturday.

The interview was flagged by Palestinian lawmaker in Israel Parliament Ahmad Tibi, who reported it in a Tweet.

תת אלוף(מיל) צביקה פוגל ברשת ב כאן: מי שמתקרב לגדר כדי לבדוק למשל אם יש שטחים מתים דינו מוות!

רון נשיאל המראיין : גם אם מדובר בילד לא חמוש? פוגל: כן , גם אם מדובר בילד. — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) April 21, 2018

The interview, which is still available online, was translated from Hebrew for Electronic Intifada.

This is one of the most relevant statements:

“I know how these orders are given. I know how a sniper does the shooting. I know how many authorizations he needs before he receives an authorization to open fire. It is not the whim of one or the other sniper who identifies the small body of a child now and decides he’ll shoot. “Someone marks the target for him very well and tells him exactly why one has to shoot and what the threat is from that individual. And to my great sorrow, sometimes when you shoot at a small body and you intended to hit his arm or shoulder, it goes even higher.”

Many children were shot dead during the Great March of Return, even if they weren’t posing danger to the Israeli soldiers. Thousands were injured and mutilated.

These violent acts were condemned by the United Nations Peace process envoy Nickolay Mladenov among many international observers. Mladenvo called them “outrageous”.

🔴 It is OUTRAGEOUS to shoot at children! How does the killing of a child in #Gaza today help #peace? It doesn’t! It fuels anger and breeds more killing. #Children must be protected from #violence, not exposed to it, not killed! This tragic incident must be investigated. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) April 20, 2018

