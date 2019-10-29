Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Shack, Raze Land in Jerusalem

An Israeli military bulldozer today demolished a shack and razed a plot of land in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to sources.

Mohammad Abu al-Hummos, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli police escorted a bulldozer to Issawiya, where the heavy machinery demolished a shack and razed a 400-meter-square plot of land.

Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem this year, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004, says rights group @btselem https://t.co/vfXM4YRCDg — LPHR (@LPHR_Lawyers) October 28, 2019

The owners of the shack and plot of land were identified as Luay Mahmoud and Ishaq Hamdan respectively.

Earlier today, Israeli bulldozers forced a Palestinian to tear down his house, and demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the neighborhood of al-Suwwana.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)