Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Shack, Raze Land in Jerusalem

October 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces demolish Palestinian properties in Issawiya, East jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli military bulldozer today demolished a shack and razed a plot of land in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to sources.

Mohammad Abu al-Hummos, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli police escorted a bulldozer to Issawiya, where the heavy machinery demolished a shack and razed a 400-meter-square plot of land.

The owners of the shack and plot of land were identified as Luay Mahmoud and Ishaq Hamdan respectively.

Earlier today, Israeli bulldozers forced a Palestinian to tear down his house, and demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the neighborhood of al-Suwwana.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

