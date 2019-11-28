Israeli Bulldozers Raze Farmlands near Bethlehem

Israeli bulldozers today razed large swathes of Palestinian farmlands to the west of Husan village, located near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local official.

Hassan Breijeh, head of the local anti-wall and settlement committee, said Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the al-Sillam area, west of Husan, where the heavy machinery razed vast tracts of cultivated lands belonging to the villagers of Husan.

On Thursday morning, Israeli soldiers, accompanied by bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, west of Bethlehem city, south of occupied Jerusalem in the West Bank, and uprooted them. https://t.co/ypCaHmXii4 pic.twitter.com/x9rfjaE6P3 — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) November 28, 2019

He slammed the step as intended to lay the groundwork for the expansion of illegal Israeli colonial settlements and fully erase the Palestinian presence.

Soldiers in the Civil Administration determine where Palestinians may live, where and when they may travel, whether they can build or expand homes on their own land, whether they own that land at all, whether an Israeli settler can takeover that land among others.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)