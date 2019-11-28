Israeli Bulldozers Raze Farmlands near Bethlehem

November 28, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli vehicles razing Palestinian farmland. (Photo: File)

Israeli bulldozers today razed large swathes of Palestinian farmlands to the west of Husan village, located near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local official.

Hassan Breijeh, head of the local anti-wall and settlement committee, said Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the al-Sillam area, west of Husan, where the heavy machinery razed vast tracts of cultivated lands belonging to the villagers of Husan.

He slammed the step as intended to lay the groundwork for the expansion of illegal Israeli colonial settlements and fully erase the Palestinian presence.

Soldiers in the Civil Administration determine where Palestinians may live, where and when they may travel, whether they can build or expand homes on their own land, whether they own that land at all, whether an Israeli settler can takeover that land among others.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.