Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday approved the razing of a Bedouin village of 187 residents, half of them children, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Khan Al-Ahmar also includes a school serving 170 students from more than one Bedouin community in the area.

While we debated Israeli crimes in Gaza today https://t.co/1Iug2OpuqY Israel's Supreme Court approved destruction of Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar https://t.co/OXj1xTaN3o — Andy Slaughter (@hammersmithandy) May 24, 2018

“The hearing was the final appeal open to the village, which will lead to our expulsion from our land,” community spokesperson Eid Jahaleen told Anadolu Agency.

He said:

“The court gave the Israeli government a six-month period to implement the demolition order.”

Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah last week called upon Israel not to carry out demolitions in the Palestinian Khan Al-Ahmar village.

The UK mission to Jerusalem said:

“The Israeli government should be granting planning permission to enable the people of Khan Al Ahmar to live here decently.”

In its ruling, the court said there was no reason to block the defense minister’s order to raze the village.

There are some 46 Bedouin communities in the occupied East Jerusalem area with 3,000 residents.

Israeli High court approves the demolition and forcible transfer of the Khan al-Ahmar School community. Forcible transfer is a war crime. All involved in perpetrating it bear individual criminal responsibility. https://t.co/f2ppQoM4Di — Sarit Michaeli (@saritm0) May 24, 2018

Israeli authorities are seeking to displace them from the area, which constitutes 20 percent of the West Bank, to benefit the expansion of Israeli settlements.

(AA, PC, Social Media)