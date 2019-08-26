Israeli Court Bars Two Members of Racist Party from Polls, but Refuses to Ban Party

Israel’s Supreme Court has barred two members of a racist extreme-right party from running in the country’s upcoming September 17 general election.

The court ruled that Benzi Gosptein and Baruch Marzel, candidates for the Jewish Power party, could not stand, citing a law banning “incitement to racism” by candidates, according to a court statement late on Sunday.

Jewish Power members are followers of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose extremist Kach movement sought the expulsion of Palestinians from the Israeli state and occupied Palestine.

The court rejected petitions to ban the Jewish Power as a party while ruling Gopstein and Marzel could not stand.

The Supreme Court also upheld the candidacy of West Bank settler Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the party’s electoral list.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)