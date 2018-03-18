Israeli Court Extends the Arrest of Ola Marshoud

Israeli military court extended the arrest of Ola Marshoud (21) for 7 days.

Ola, a freelance journalist and a student at al-Najah University, had been arrested last Monday.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli military court extended the arrest of Ola Marshoud for 7 days . pic.twitter.com/Lhlb10sbRv — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 17, 2018

Family sources affirmed that Israeli authorities informed them that she was detained 24 hours after being summoned for investigation in Hawara detention center, south of Nablus.

Marshoud’s parents are living in Saudi Arabia, while their two girls and son are studying at al-Najah University in Nablus in the West Bank.

340 Palestinian university students were arrested in Israeli jails ,Minister of Education Sabri Sidem said. pic.twitter.com/7ihQMg3cn9 — Belal yaghi (@Belal_Yaghi) March 11, 2018

340 Palestinian university students are currently held in Israeli jails, while nine schoolchildren were killed and 603 others were injured in 2017 by the Israeli occupation forces, official Palestinian sources said.

