Israeli Court Holds Palestinian MP under Administrative Detention

An Israeli court yesterday placed Palestinian MP Hassan Yousef under administrative detention for six months, the Prisoners’ Information Office reported.

Hassan Yousef, 63, was arrested on April 2, from his house in the neighborhood of Bitonya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Yousef was released from the Israeli occupation’s prisons in October last year after spending ten months under administrative detention.

Israeli terrorist forces yesterday abducted 14 Palestinian citizens, including MP Hassan Yousef, during a detention campaign across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Quds. #ApartheidIsrael https://t.co/kQBEmPBWWC — Scottish PSC (@scottishpsc) April 3, 2019

He has spent a total of approximately 14 years in Israeli jails, most of them under administrative detention.

Administrative detention is the arrest and detention of individuals by the state without charge or trial. It is applicable on a renewable six-month term.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)