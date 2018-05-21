Israeli Court Orders Release of Pro-Palestinian Protesters (VIDEO)

May 21, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Hundreds of Jews and Arabs in Haifa, protesting in solidarity with Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

A judge has ordered all of the protesters, who were arrested in the Israeli city of Haifa, released early Monday. The order comes after allegations of police brutality against demonstrators and the announcement of a probe into the claims by the Israeli Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department.

Judge Amir Salameh of Haifa Magistrate’s Court ordered 12 of the 19 detainees be released immediately, while stating the other seven, suspected of assaulting a police officer, would be released Tuesday.

Chairman of the Joint List, a coalition of Arab-dominated political parties in Israel, Ayman Odeh, told Haaretz “police forces brutally oppressed the protest without any explanation… I am full of appreciation for the protesters tonight and the immense sacrifice of the detainees. No police brutality will succeed in silencing us.”

During the demonstrations protesters shouted “down with the occupation, stop fascism” and showed solidarity with Gaza residents.

They waved four large letters in bright red, with the word “Gaza” and chanted slogans including “Jews and Arabs, we are not enemies.”

Over 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel since mass demonstrations started on March 30, according to Health authorities in Gaza.

Last Monday, thousands of Palestinians protested as Washington officially moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after recognizing the disputed city as the capital of Israel.

Israeli Arabs, the descendants of Palestinians, who remained on their land after Israel was created in 1948, represent just over 17 percent of the Israeli population according to estimates.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

