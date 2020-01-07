Israeli Court Rejects Appeal for Release Prisoner Zahran

The Israeli military court of Ofer rejected the appeal submitted for the release of Palestinian Prisoner Ahmad Zahran, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 107 consecutive days, demanding an end to his incarceration without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

A press statement released by the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said that the court demanded that Zahran end his hunger strike before meeting his demand to end his administrative detention.

The commission condemned the Israeli court’s judgment and confirmed that it will appeal against its decision at the Supreme Court of Israel.

Zahran was transferred yesterday to Kaplan Medical Center in Israel following severe deterioration on his health.

He has lost more than 35 kilograms and his health condition is rapidly deteriorating. He suffers from slow heartbeat, pains throughout his body and hyponatremia (low blood sodium, or salt deficiency), among other symptoms.

As renowned journalist, Ramona Wadi wrote in The Palestine Chronicle last August:

“The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside. With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?”

Zahran, 42, from the Ramallah-district village of Deir Abu Mishaal, was detained in March. In the past, he served a total of 15 years in prison for resisting the Israeli occupation. He is a father of four children.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Wafa, Social Media)