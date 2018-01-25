Israeli Court Rejects Appeal to Reduce 11-Year Sentence of Burn Victim and Palestinian Prisoner, Israa Jaabis (VIDEO)

The Israeli High Court rejected on Thursday an appeal by the family of Isra Jaabis, 32, to reduce her sentence, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Jaabis was driving in her car, roughly 500 meters from an Israeli military checkpoint when the car broke down. Israeli soldiers began shooting at the car and the bullets penetrated a canister of cooking fuel, causing it to explode. The car was set ablaze with Israa inside.

"Is there a pain harder than this?" Over half of Palestinian mother Israa Jaabis's body was burned just before her imprisonment in 2015. She says she has struggled to receive adequate healthcare while in an Israeli prison pic.twitter.com/SiiRhKAojk — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 25, 2018

Israa was pulled from the car and arrested for attempted murder, treated very briefly in hospital and put in prison. Her health condition is declining, due to lack of treatment for severe burns on more than half of her body.

Jaabis was sentenced in November 2016 to serve 11 years in prison. a Jaabis was the only person injured in the explosion in her car that occurred away from the checkpoint.

The Israeli High Court rejects an appeal by Israa Jaabis, 32, from occupied Jerusalem, to reduce her sentence and have an early release. Jaabis was sentenced in November 2016 to serve 11 years in prison after she was charged with attempting to blow up a… pic.twitter.com/fLX4mKREEQ — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) January 25, 2018

Israa’s sister, Muna Jaabis said that Israeli High Court rejected her family’s appeal. She said the family presented the court with all kinds of medical documents to support its claim for early release on medical grounds but the court still refused to reduce her sentence.

She said the family is going to appeal now to the High Court to at least allow a specialized surgeon and psychiatrist to treat her in prison.

RT PalestineChron "She is ‘Being Destroyed Every Day’: #Palestine Chronicle Interviews the Sister of Israa #Jaabis (VIDEO) https://t.co/KRB71pBycn via PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/Wo3BxQiQc9" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) January 23, 2018

The Jerusalem resident was seriously hurt in the accident with third degrees burns on 60 percent of her body and face. She also lost eight fingers.

During her detention, Jaabis did not get proper medical treatment, says her family and activists, and therefore her condition has worsened. Activists launched a campaign to demand her release to get badly needed medical treatment.

According to her family, their daughter’s health situation has deteriorated. She suffers from constant pain and fever and that she needs years of treatment and physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Jaabis sent an urgent message from her prison cell three weeks ago complaining of pain and ache all over her body and of medical negligence in prison.

“I urgently need surgery to treat these cramps so that I can perform my simple private needs alone. The [prison] administration is always procrastinating and they keep telling me since my arrest that the surgery will be next month but nothing happens and my situation worsens day after day,” she wrote.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)