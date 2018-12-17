Israeli Court Sends Mother of Palestinian Martyr to Prison (VIDEO)

The Israeli Magistrates’ Court in Jerusalem sentenced the mother of a Palestinian killed by the occupation security forces last year to 11 months in prison on Sunday, Quds Press has reported. Suzanne Abu Ghannam was charged with “incitement” on Facebook.

Israeli military kangaroo court sentences Palestinian mother Suzan Abu Ghannam to 11 months captivity on alleged charges of incitement through Facebook

❌Pls see previous tweet for what they did to her son Mohammed#SocialistandPalestineSunday 🇵🇸🌹#قروب_فلسطيني#GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/75Bn0nhNXu — ❣︎༻🖤🌸✦ Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ ✦🌸🖤༺❣︎ (@Betelgeuse100) December 16, 2018

Abu Ghannam was arrested in August at her house in Al-Tur neighborhood in the occupied city of Jerusalem. The Israeli forces confiscated many household and personal items during the raid.

In July 2017, her son Mohammad was killed by the Israeli forces during the wave of unrest triggered by Israel’s decision to place cameras at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque. His family was not able to perform normal mourning and funeral rites because his body was buried in secret in order to thwart an Israeli plan to hold onto it indefinitely.

Illegal Israeli occupation court sentenced mother of the martyr Mohammed Abu Ghannam to 9 months in prison on charges of posts on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/NQG4HrYRPH — 🇵🇸India support for free Palestine (imtiyaz)🇵🇸 (@Imtiyazmakrani4) December 16, 2018

Meanwhile, another Israeli court has sentenced Batoul Al-Ramahi, 25, and Amna Mahmoud to 29 months and 33 months in prison respectively, the Prisoners’ Committee said in a statement. Al-Ramahi was arrested on March 12 last year, and Mahmoud was arrested on December 12, just over twelve months ago. Both women were arrested in their homes during night raids and have been held as political prisoners in Al-Damoon Prison.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)