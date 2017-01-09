Israeli Court Sentences 15-year-old Palestinian Girl to 18 Months in Prison

Jan 9 2017 / 9:45 pm
Israel has imprisoned more than 2300 Palestinian children since October 2015. (Photo: via Alalam, file)
An Israeli military court on Monday evening sentenced a teenage Palestinian girl to 18 months in prison, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS identified the girl in a statement as 15-year-old Tasnim Halabi from the town of Rammun in the central occupied West Bank Ramallah district.
Halabi, according to the statement, was detained in April, 2016 and is currently being held at HaSharon prison.

According to Ma’an records, Halabi was one of two teenage girls, both 14-years-old at the time, detained on April 28, 2016, after the two allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at a military checkpoint in the Ramallah-area village of Beit Ur al-Tahta.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an at the time “assailants attempted to stab soldiers stationed at a security crossing adjacent to route 443. Responding to the imminent danger, forces fired towards one of the attackers and she is now receiving medical care.”

The injured girl was taken to Israel’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem where she was in moderate-to-serious condition, according to Israeli media, while Halabi reportedly attempted to escape at the scene, but was later apprehended without being fired on and taken in for interrogation by Israeli forces.

Halabi is one of several Palestinian teenagers who have recently been sentenced to prison time by Israeli courts for allegedly planning or executing attacks against Israeli forces in a more than year-long wave of unrest that has spread across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

