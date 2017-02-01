Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Minor, Amal to 18 Months, $6,000 Fine

Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Minor, Amal to 18 Months, $6,000 FineFeb 1 2017 / 8:28 pm
Israeli military court of Salem sentenced 16-year-old Palestinian girl Amal Qabaha, from Toura town south of Jenin to 18 months of actual imprisonment along with a fine estimated at NIS 20,000 ($6,000), PIC reported.
Local sources revealed that Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) charged the Palestinian minor captive with attempting to stab an Israeli soldier, which was refuted by eyewitnesses who were present at the time.
#Israeli Court Sentences 15-year-old #Palestinian Girl to 18 Months in Prison https://t.co/fTSTUuzYML via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/jQQRQ8h6m7
— Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 9, 2017
She was rounded up while passing through an Israeli military checkpoint near Toura town on August 14, 2016 after allegedly attempting to stab Israeli soldiers, the sources said.
(PIC, PC, Social Media)
So sick of the Zionist bullshit . All these lies they tell. A little girl like this is not going to attempt to stab a fully armed Zionist thug!!!! They get away with all these murders and mailing of children and nothing is done about these human rights violations!!There is no government in the world,including my government in New Zealand,who doesn’t know this is happening and they choose to ignore it.What is wrong with them!!!!Will only get worse with Trump backing Netenyahu!