Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Minor, Amal to 18 Months, $6,000 Fine

Many of those accused of attempting to stab Israeli soldiers are school children. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

Israeli military court of Salem sentenced 16-year-old Palestinian girl Amal Qabaha, from Toura town south of Jenin to 18 months of actual imprisonment along with a fine estimated at NIS 20,000 ($6,000), PIC reported.

Local sources revealed that Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) charged the Palestinian minor captive with attempting to stab an Israeli soldier, which was refuted by eyewitnesses who were present at the time.

She was rounded up while passing through an Israeli military checkpoint near Toura town on August 14, 2016 after allegedly attempting to stab Israeli soldiers, the sources said.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)