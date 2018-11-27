Israeli Court Sentences PLO Member to Administrative Detention

November 27, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian MP Ahmed Attoun has been sentenced to administrative detention. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli military court of Ofer sentenced Ahmad Attoun, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLO) from Jerusalem, to four months under administrative detention, on Monday.

Last week, Attoun was detained by Israeli forces from his family home in al-Bireh village, in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 465 are in administrative detention, 52 are female prisoners, 250 are children, and 35 of the children are under the age of 16.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.