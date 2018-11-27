Israeli Court Sentences PLO Member to Administrative Detention

The Israeli military court of Ofer sentenced Ahmad Attoun, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLO) from Jerusalem, to four months under administrative detention, on Monday.

Last week, Attoun was detained by Israeli forces from his family home in al-Bireh village, in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

RT PalestineChron "#Israeli Army Arrests Palestinian MP Ahmad #Attoun from West Bank Home https://t.co/iZNsxoke2c PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/baPpmX3EJC" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 21, 2018

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 465 are in administrative detention, 52 are female prisoners, 250 are children, and 35 of the children are under the age of 16.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

Israeli occupation authorities slap Palestinian lawmaker Ahmad Attoun with 4 months of administrative detention (no charge or trial). https://t.co/oqpNuMq8zOhttps://t.co/TmU91lfmLH pic.twitter.com/bVWqosXewG — Ben White (@benabyad) November 26, 2018

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)