Israeli Court to Decide on Release of Veteran Palestinian Prisoner

Feb 21 2017 / 7:09 pm
Nael Al-Bargouthi. (Photo: File)

The Israeli court of Ofer is scheduled to decide, next Wednesday, on the appeal filed against Palestinian prisoner Nael al-Barghouthi, 59, by Israeli Attorney General in protest of the court’s previous ruling which sentenced him to 30 months of actual imprisonment,  PIC reported.

Palestinian Prisoner Society quoted the wife of detainee Barghouthi as saying, “Israeli prosecution asked the court to enforce the old sentence of life imprisonment and 18 years against” my captive husband.

The old sentence against Barghouthi ended on December 17, 2016. Israeli authorities, however, kept him detained since he was arrested in 2014. He was among the released detainees 2011 prisoners swap deal and served a total of 36 years and 2 months in Israeli jails.

(PIC,  PC, Social Media)

