Israeli Court ‘Validates’ Palestinian Home Demolitions

February 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
In addition to IDs revocations, Israel adopts a policy of house demolitions. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israel’s top court enables and validates the disposition of Palestinians and the demolition of their homes in the occupied West Bank, a new report has found.

According to the report, which was released on Wednesday by Israeli rights group B’tselem, Israel’s Supreme Court has been enabling the state to continue implementing illegal policies while ignoring the defects in Israel’s “planning policy” in the West Bank.

The report, “Fake Justice”, details how the state’s policy minimizes Palestinian construction and aims to expand the building of illegal Jewish settlements.

B’Tselem said:

“When faced with no other option, Palestinians are forced to build without permits, the structures are deemed ‘unlawful’ and Israel issues demolition orders.”

The report is based on careful examination of hundreds of Supreme Court cases, judgments, and decisions regarding the demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank.

According to B’Tselem, in none of these cases did the judges accept the arguments of the Palestinian petitioners who attempted to overturn demolition orders.

B’Tselem figures from 2006 through to 2018 reveal Israel demolished at least 1,401 Palestinian residential units in the West Bank alone, leaving more than 6,000 people without a home.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

