Israeli Defense Minister Threatens to Assassinate more Palestinian ‘Enemies’

Israel’s temporary defense minister Naftali Bennett threatened yet more Palestinian leaders after the killing of an Islamic Jihad commander in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Far-right Naftali Bennet on Wednesday morning sent a threat to Palestinian officials as Israel’s military continues to bomb civilians in Gaza.

(1/2) Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that Operation Black Belt has clarified the conditions for future conflicts in #Gaza and that the IDF will operate without any restrictions. — Instant News Alerts (@InstaNewsAlerts) November 14, 2019

He said:

“This morning we send a clear message to all our enemies on all fronts: whoever plans to target us in the daytime will never be safe for the night to pass”.

Despite the continuation of bloodshed and rise in Palestinian deaths, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Wednesday that Israel is not looking to escalate the deadly violence.

“We are very determined, and we are determined to defend our country,” Netanyahu said. “If they believe these rockets will weaken us, they are wrong. They have one option: to stop or take more and more strikes.”

Tensions escalated between Gaza and Israel after Israel’s military killed a commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)