Israeli Defense Minister Threatens to Assassinate more Palestinian ‘Enemies’

November 14, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel’s temporary defense minister Naftali Bennett threatened yet more Palestinian leaders after the killing of an Islamic Jihad commander in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Far-right Naftali Bennet on Wednesday morning sent a threat to Palestinian officials as Israel’s military continues to bomb civilians in Gaza.

He said:

“This morning we send a clear message to all our enemies on all fronts: whoever plans to target us in the daytime will never be safe for the night to pass”.

Despite the continuation of bloodshed and rise in Palestinian deaths, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Wednesday that Israel is not looking to escalate the deadly violence.

“We are very determined, and we are determined to defend our country,” Netanyahu said. “If they believe these rockets will weaken us, they are wrong. They have one option: to stop or take more and more strikes.”

Tensions escalated between Gaza and Israel after Israel’s military killed a commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.