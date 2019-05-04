Israeli Delegation to Visit Saudi Arabia in 2020 (VIDEO)

May 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Jewish-Israeli delegation will accept the invitation of the Muslim World League to visit Saudi Arabia, Hebrew sources revealed yesterday.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted in Arabic:

“For the first time, a Jewish delegation will visit Saudi Arabia in response to the Muslim World League invitation, said the Saudi Secretary-General of the League, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Issa, who declared the visit will take place in January 2020.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have succeeded in leading Arab countries to forge overt relations with Israel. It was reported last year that Riyadh had permitted Air India to use its airspace for flights traveling to Tel Aviv.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has also reportedly offered Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas $10 billion over ten years to force him to accept the US’ peace plan with Israel.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.