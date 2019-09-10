Israeli Drone Shot down in Southern Gaza

Palestinian resistance factions last night shot down an Israeli drone in the southern Gaza Strip.

Confirming that one of their drones had been lost, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement:

“Last night, a small drone crashed in the southern Gaza Strip. The incident is being investigated.

Israeli army drone fell in Gaza Strip overnight, IDF says https://t.co/Myx9W5mNgM — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 10, 2019

No details were given as to why the drone was in the area or what mission it was carrying out.

Local news sites reported that an Israeli “quad-copter” drone had been targeted.

Israeli Folly: How Netanyahu Cemented the Hezbollah-Hamas-Iran Alliance | Opinion by: @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/2eEbbf1ALB — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) September 10, 2019

Israel regularly uses drones to collect intelligence and to target Palestinians. Over the past few weeks, numerous Israeli drones have been downed both in the besieged Gaza Strip and in Lebanon.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)