Israeli warplanes launched on Monday airstrikes at several locations across the Gaza Strip, causing damage but no injuries, official WAFA correspondent in Gaza said.

Israeli fighters bombed a site in al-Sudaniya area, northwest to Gaza, causing damages to civilian homes in the area.

Israeli warplanes also fired missiles at a site al-Waha area, northwest to Gaza, completely destroying it and causing severe damages to nearby homes.

Fighter jets further targeted with five missiles a site to the west of the town of Beit Lahia, north to Gaza, completely destroying the site and causing damage to homes.

Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, 29, was shot and killed while demonstrating peacefully along Gaza's border. https://t.co/ePARRPbjiC — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Israeli navy targeted Palestinian fishermen and their fishing boats in al-Sudaniya and al-Waha areas, forcing the fishermen to leave the sear in fear of getting hit.

Earlier this month, two people were killed in a similar Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)