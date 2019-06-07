Israeli Forces Abuse Two Palestinians, Arrest Another from Hebron

Israeli forces physically abused two Palestinians and detained another from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Security sources confirmed that Israeli forces severely beat a 29-year-old Palestinian man in Hebron city and a 19-year-old teen at the entrance of Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, causing injuries across their bodies.

I met this ugly woman in Hebron; she is from a group called Americans for a safe Israel, she is supporting the sovereignty for a whole Israel. It means to her that we don't exist as Palestinians. I was furious to see an American woman supporting apartheid and racism in my city. pic.twitter.com/1CtBXjy47n — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) June 6, 2019

The casualties were rushed to hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops detained a 15-year-old Palestinian teen after storming his family’s house in the southern part of Hebron.

Dear world Look at the arrogance of this occupier, a group of #Israelis attacked a veiled Palestinian woman and her son in #Hebron. pic.twitter.com/lROjn8Jdmd — Salman Obeida 🇵🇸 Gaza (@ObedaSalman) May 31, 2019

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)