Israeli Forces Abuse Two Palestinians, Arrest Another from Hebron

Israeli occupation forces arrest young Palestinian men. (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli forces physically abused two Palestinians and detained another from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Security sources confirmed that Israeli forces severely beat a 29-year-old Palestinian man in Hebron city and a 19-year-old teen at the entrance of Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, causing injuries across their bodies.  

The casualties were rushed to hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops detained a 15-year-old Palestinian teen after storming his family’s house in the southern part of Hebron.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

