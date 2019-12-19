Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Minors, in West Bank (VIDEO)

December 19, 2019 Blog, News, Videos
The moment Mousa Sharakah (16) is arrested in his family's home in Jalazoun Refugees Camp in Ramallah. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli forces detained early today 13 Palestinians, including minors, and assaulted some across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

It said that seven Palestinians were detained in multiple raids across Ramallah and al-Bireh district, including 16-year-old Mousa Sharakah.

Yeah, it takes many heavily armed Zionist occupation soldiers to kidnap a helpless Palestinian child… Zionist occupation soldiers kidnapping the Palestinian child Mousa Sharakah from his family's home in Jalazoun Refugees Camp in Ramallah today at dawn, occupied Palestine, 19 December 2019.#RecognizePalestine

Posted by Younes Arar on Thursday, December 19, 2019

In Jenin district, PPS said the Israeli military detained three Palestinians including a former prisoner. Another Palestinian was detained from Qalqilya, in the north of the West Bank, and one from Beit Kahil, in the Hebron district in the south of the West Bank.

PPS added that Israeli forces raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and detained a minor, identified as Ahmad Abu Roumi, after brutally beating him up.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

