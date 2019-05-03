Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Activists in Hebron

May 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces arrested 15 Palestinian and foreign solidarity activists in Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces this morning arrested 15 Palestinian and foreign solidarity activists who took part in efforts to fix a road in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Anadolu Agency reported.

Occupation forces raided the area where activists were leveling the dirt road which serves a number of Palestinian communities south of the city.

Some 150 foreign solidarity activists and a number of local residents participated in the event, according to the same source.

The army declared the area a “closed military” zone and arrested 15 people including foreigners and a Palestinian journalist.

The road is located in “Area C”, which according to the Oslo Agreement, falls under complete Israeli military and administrative control.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.