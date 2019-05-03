Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Activists in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces this morning arrested 15 Palestinian and foreign solidarity activists who took part in efforts to fix a road in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Anadolu Agency reported.

Occupation forces raided the area where activists were leveling the dirt road which serves a number of Palestinian communities south of the city.

Israeli army arrested two Palestinian photographers this mounting: Ahmad al-Bazz (Activestills) & Abed Hashlamoun (EPA) while they were documenting an action of American Jews, Israeli & Palestinian activists in South Hebron, West Bank. (PIc taken by Al-Baz before his arrest) pic.twitter.com/PObpRRcxin — Activestills (@activestills) May 3, 2019

Some 150 foreign solidarity activists and a number of local residents participated in the event, according to the same source.

The army declared the area a “closed military” zone and arrested 15 people including foreigners and a Palestinian journalist.

Israeli occupation forces arrest 17 activists, two journalists in South Hebron Hills https://t.co/tQri9iHcZq via @972mag — Gazanalysis (@Gazanalysis) May 3, 2019

The road is located in “Area C”, which according to the Oslo Agreement, falls under complete Israeli military and administrative control.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)