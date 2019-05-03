Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Activists in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces this morning arrested 15 Palestinian and foreign solidarity activists who took part in efforts to fix a road in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Anadolu Agency reported.
Occupation forces raided the area where activists were leveling the dirt road which serves a number of Palestinian communities south of the city.
Israeli army arrested two Palestinian photographers this mounting: Ahmad al-Bazz (Activestills) & Abed Hashlamoun (EPA) while they were documenting an action of American Jews, Israeli & Palestinian activists in South Hebron, West Bank. (PIc taken by Al-Baz before his arrest) pic.twitter.com/PObpRRcxin
— Activestills (@activestills) May 3, 2019
Some 150 foreign solidarity activists and a number of local residents participated in the event, according to the same source.
The army declared the area a “closed military” zone and arrested 15 people including foreigners and a Palestinian journalist.
Israeli occupation forces arrest 17 activists, two journalists in South Hebron Hills https://t.co/tQri9iHcZq via @972mag
— Gazanalysis (@Gazanalysis) May 3, 2019
The road is located in “Area C”, which according to the Oslo Agreement, falls under complete Israeli military and administrative control.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment