Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians, including Two Minors

February 10, 2020 Blog, News
16-year-old Mohammad Alrazem and Akram Afaneh were arrested in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today arrested 10 Palestinians from several areas of the occupied West Bank and six others in Jerusalem, including minors, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

In a press release, PPS stated that Israeli forces detained three 16-year-old minors and three adults from the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan and al–Tor along with the Old City.

Moreover, three Palestinians were rounded up from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In the Ramallah district town of Beitunia, Israeli special units detained three brothers from the Rashid family before later releasing two.

In Bethlehem district, Israeli military stormed Azza refugee camp, where soldiers arrested a Palestinian man.

In the northern West Bank, local sources said a military force raided Beit Furik town, east of Nablus city, resulting in the detention of a former Palestinian prisoner.

A similar raid was conducted in Qalqilya district where the soldiers rounded up two Palestinians, including a former prisoner who spent five years in Israeli custody.

Two youths were also detained from the district of Jenin and another from Tulkarm refugee camp.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

