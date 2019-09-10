Israeli Forces Arrest 18 Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem (VIDEO)

September 10, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers blindfolding and arresting a young Palestinian man. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Israeli forces detained early this morning at least 18 Palestinians from various West Bank districts and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and local sources.

PPS said Israeli forces detained five Palestinians from Jenin district in the northern occupied West Bank, in addition to three others, including a 19-year-old, from Qalqilia area.

Two more Palestinians were detained in Ramallah, one in Tubas, and another in Nablus.

In addition, local sources said a 59-year-old man was detained in Hebron in the south of the West Bank.

Five were also detained in Issawiyeh, an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

