Israeli Forces Arrest 18 Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detained early this morning at least 18 Palestinians from various West Bank districts and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and local sources.

PPS said Israeli forces detained five Palestinians from Jenin district in the northern occupied West Bank, in addition to three others, including a 19-year-old, from Qalqilia area.

Speaker: Hajjeh Nafiseh, what's wrong with them?

Nafiseh: They want to arrest me, but I'm not scared.

#Watch how this Palestinian old woman reacted to her detention by the Israeli occupation forces in occupied #Jerusalem today. pic.twitter.com/eNcJBpU49V — Reynad Ahmed (@ahmed_reynad) September 10, 2019

Two more Palestinians were detained in Ramallah, one in Tubas, and another in Nablus.

In addition, local sources said a 59-year-old man was detained in Hebron in the south of the West Bank.

Five were also detained in Issawiyeh, an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)