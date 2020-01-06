Israeli Forces Arrest 19 Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank Raids

January 6, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli forces arrest Amer Khaled Taqatka in his home in Beit Fajjar Village. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today detained at least 19 Palestinians in multiple overnight raids in Jerusalem and across the West Bank, said the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli general security units raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, resulting in the detention of six Palestinians who have been under night curfew.

Now, Zionist occupation soldiers kidnapping the Palestinian Amer Khaled Taqatka from his home in Beit Fajjar Village, occupied Palestine, 6 January 2020.#RecognizePalestine

Posted by Younes Arar on Monday, January 6, 2020

In the Bethlehem district, Israeli forces detained six Palestinians after storming their families’ houses in Beit Fajjar town.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military stormed al-Bireh city neighborhood of Umm al-Sharayet and Amari refugee camp, where soldiers detained three men.

In Nablus district in the north of the West Bank, the PPS said three men were detained, one each from Madama, Urif and Assira al-Shamaliya, and two more 18-year-old youths detained from Qalqilya, further north of Nablus.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

