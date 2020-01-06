Israeli Forces Arrest 19 Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank Raids

Israeli forces today detained at least 19 Palestinians in multiple overnight raids in Jerusalem and across the West Bank, said the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli general security units raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, resulting in the detention of six Palestinians who have been under night curfew.

Now, Zionist occupation soldiers kidnapping the Palestinian Amer Khaled Taqatka from his home in Beit Fajjar Village, occupied Palestine, 6 January 2020.#RecognizePalestine Posted by Younes Arar on Monday, January 6, 2020

In the Bethlehem district, Israeli forces detained six Palestinians after storming their families’ houses in Beit Fajjar town.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military stormed al-Bireh city neighborhood of Umm al-Sharayet and Amari refugee camp, where soldiers detained three men.

Year under review: Every year, Israel arrests approximately 1,000 Palestinian youth, some as young as 13 years old.🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/VmwWUJVZ6E — Mohammed Ali (@Mohamme59157135) January 2, 2020

In Nablus district in the north of the West Bank, the PPS said three men were detained, one each from Madama, Urif and Assira al-Shamaliya, and two more 18-year-old youths detained from Qalqilya, further north of Nablus.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)