Israeli Forces Arrest 36 Palestinians, Including Three Minors, in Jerusalem, West Bank

Israeli forces arrest a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces today detained 36 Palestinians, including three minors and a woman, in multiple raids across occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli police force rounded up 15 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiyeh.

In Ramallah district, PPS said Israeli military raided the village of Bittin, northeast of Ramallah city, and detained three minors, all aged 15.

In the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli forces detained five Palestinians, including a young woman from Yatta town identified as Wafa Abu Zahra, who was later released on condition she has to appear in court in April.

Other Palestinians were detained in the districts of Bethlehem, Jenin, and Nablus.

In the Jordan Valley, Israeli troops raided Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho, ransacked the house of Jericho governor, Jihad Abu al-Asal, and detained his son, Nael.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

