Israeli Forces Arrest 4 Palestinian Women at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Four Palestinian women have been arrested after being attacked at the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning, while settlers stormed the mosque, according to local news agency Ma’an.

Around 130 Jewish settlers have entered the compound today through Mughrabi Gate, to mark the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Israeli occupation forces have detained 4 Palestinian women after assaulting them at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/1Njdlp7fOY — 🇵🇸abdallah shamia🇵🇸gaza🇵🇸 (@AbdallahShamia) December 23, 2019

Right-wing Israeli groups have called for large-scale incursions into the holy site during the Hanukkah festival.

Under the protection of the Israeli forces, the groups of settlers lit the menorah (a Hanukkah candle) at the Mughrabi Gate.

The occupation forces detaine 4 women from the Bab Al-Rahma area inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/kyCQw3CvGs — Palestinian Eve (@PalestinianEve1) December 23, 2019

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli soldiers attacked and detained Fatima Khader, Asma Shiyoukhi, Elham Abu Sobeih, and Um Anan Ghorab, from the Bab Al-Rahma area in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

According to Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency, worshippers, students, and Al-Aqsa Mosque guards intervened to defend the Muslim holy site by chanting “Allah Akbar” and hampered the settlers’ access to some areas of the site.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)