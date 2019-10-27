Israeli Forces Arrest 7 Palestinians in Issawiya

October 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli police raid in Issawiya, Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

The Israeli occupation police on Sunday kidnaped seven Palestinian young men from their homes in Issawiya district, east of Jerusalem, Palestine Information Center reports.

The detainees were identified as Anwar Sami Obeid, Hamed Obeid, Mahmoud Zumorod, Mohamed Khaled, Ismail Sanqarat, Malek ash-Sheikh, Mohamed Dawoud.

🚨Israeli Occupation Forces stormed Issawiya village, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem, this morning and arrested number…

Posted by MSDR News Network on Sunday, October 27, 2019

For nearly five months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

