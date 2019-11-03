Israeli Forces Arrest 8 Palestinians, including Jerusalem Affairs Minister (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detain Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi al-Hadami. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces last night and on Sunday morning detained eight Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a statement released the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS said that Israeli soldiers detained the Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi al-Hadami after raiding his home and assaulting him. This is the third such arrest of al-Hadami since he took office as a minister in the Palestinian government earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Israeli police forces detained three other Palestinians after raiding their homes in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Additionally, Israeli detained two Palestinian from Hebron, one from Bethlehem and one from Tulkarm.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

