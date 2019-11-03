Israeli forces last night and on Sunday morning detained eight Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a statement released the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli occupation forces assaulted Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Al-Hadmi during his arrest from his house in Al-Sawana neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/DxhrH0w5db — Mohammed Abd Aziz 🇵🇸 (@MohammedAbdAzi9) November 3, 2019

The PPS said that Israeli soldiers detained the Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi al-Hadami after raiding his home and assaulting him. This is the third such arrest of al-Hadami since he took office as a minister in the Palestinian government earlier this year.

Jerusalem today: the occupation arrested brother Fadi al-Hadmi, Minister of Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/ug3fJHD0Cx — صوت العاصفةمن غزة (@asefa2020) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Israeli police forces detained three other Palestinians after raiding their homes in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Additionally, Israeli detained two Palestinian from Hebron, one from Bethlehem and one from Tulkarm.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)