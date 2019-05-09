Israeli Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces detained at least nine Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, on predawn Thursday.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained four Palestinians in the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem. Two of the four detainees were identified as Mahdi Abu Asab and Muhammad Abu Asab.

In the northern West Bank district of Jenin, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Alaa Tawfiq Ghuwadreh.

In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, another four Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Assed Shihadeh, 25, Asaad Safdi, 27, Feras Shihadeh 22, Abdullah Shihadeh.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)