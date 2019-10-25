Israeli Forces Arrest Disabled Woman near Ramallah

Hiam Shukri Badr, 65, was arrested by Israeli forces in Beit Liqya, to the west of Ramallah. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli forces last night detained a disabled Palestinian old woman after raiding her home in the village of Beit Liqya, to the west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

The Palestinian elder Hayam Shokry Bader who was kidnapped today by Zionist occupation soldiers. Her 3 sons Thaer, Ashraf and Tamer were kidnapped 10 days ago, occupied Palestine, 25 October 2019.

Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, October 25, 2019

Areej Assi, head of Beit Liqya municipality, told WAFA that an Israeli army force broke into the village after midnight and detained 65-year-old Hiam Shukri Badr, a disabled woman in a wheelchair.

The woman’s three sons had been detained by the occupation forces 10 days ago.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

