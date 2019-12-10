Israeli Forces Arrest Guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as Settlers Break in (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers arrested a guard at Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning while Jewish settlers stormed the compound.

Under the protection of Israeli police, groups of Jewish settlers guided by Orthodox Israeli Knesset member Yehuda Glick entered the compound through the Al-Maghrebi Gate and performed prayers and rituals before leaving the Islamic site through the Al-Selselah Gate.

Glick was reported to have taken a photo with the group of settlers who accompanied him after he performed his rituals.

Israeli extremist Yehuda Klick performs dances at the Mughrabi Gate in Al-Aqsa, In coincidence with dozens of settlers breaking into the mosque courtyards.

Israeli extremist Yehuda Klick performs dances at the Mughrabi Gate in Al-Aqsa, In coincidence with dozens of settlers breaking into the mosque courtyards.

That act will ignite the feelings of Muslims and is, in fact, a step backward in the efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

The number of Israeli members of Knesset (Parliament) who storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has increased in recent months after Netanyahu lifted a ban on Knesset members visiting the Muslim holy site.

Israeli occupation forces arrested the guard of AlAqsa mosque Fadi Elyan from the yards of the mosque.

Local media sources reported that police opened the gate for 36 settlers who broke into the mosque in four groups.

According to local news agency Ma’an, the Israeli army arrested Fadi Alyan, who was a mosque guard.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Middle East War. It formally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its capital in a move never recognized by the international community.

