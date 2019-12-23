Israeli Forces Arrest, Injure Palestinian Man in Gaza

December 23, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers at the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli forces opened fire at two Palestinian young men near the border fence in the east of the Gaza Strip, wounding one of them, on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that an Israeli military vehicle opened fire at two young men near the fence in the east of al-Bureij refugee camp.

One of the young men was injured, while the other managed to run away. The wounded young man was apprehended by the Israeli army.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)

