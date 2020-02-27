Israeli Forces Arrest PA Officials in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli police arrest Director of Arab Studies Khalil Tafakji. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli police yesterday arrested two senior Palestinian Authority (PA) officials in occupied Jerusalem after raiding their homes and searching them, Quds Press reported.

Israeli police arrested the Director of Arab Studies Society Khalil Tafakji from the Juz neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Israeli police also arrested Head of the Chamber of Commerce Kamal Obeidat from his house in Beit Hanina in the occupied holy city.

Israeli occupation forces have been escalating their assaults on Palestinian activists and PA officials in order to undermine any national activity in the holy city since the announcement of the US ‘deal of the century’.

Zionist occupation soldiers storming home of the Palestinian lawyer Kamal Obeidat, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Beit Hanina, in occupied Jerusalem, an hour ago and kidnapped him, occupied Palestine, 26 February 2020.#RecognizePalestine #DownDealOfTheCentury

Posted by Younes Arar on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Last week, occupation authorities banned the PA’s governor of occupied Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith from entering the West Bank for six months and from communicating with the Palestinian Authority.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

