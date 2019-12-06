Israeli Forces Arrest Palestine TV Crews in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

December 6, 2019 News, Videos
Israeli forces arrest Palestine TV crews in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestine TV crew in Jerusalem this morning after confiscating their cameras and broadcast equipment.

A producer with Palestine TV Nader Bibars reported that Israeli intelligence officers broke into the film set during the broadcast of “Good Morning Jerusalem” on the Mount of Olives in occupied East Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Ma’an News Agency that the presenter of the program, Dana Abu Shamsiya, cameraman, Amir Abed Rabbo, and the guest on the show, Mohammed Abbasi, were all arrested and taken to a police station.

Meanwhile, a filming crew based in the Damascus Gate (Bab Al-Amoud) area, one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, was also harassed by Israeli occupation soldiers who detained Palestine TV reporter Christine Rinawi and cameraman Ali Yassin, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestine TV is a local broadcaster funded by the Palestinian Authority (PA). Israeli authorities routinely suppress any PA-supported or linked, activity in occupied East Jerusalem.

Following the incidents, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the detention of the Palestine TV crew in Jerusalem, describing the arrests as a part of the Israeli government’s scheme to entrench Israeli control over the occupied city of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

