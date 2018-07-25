Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Female Journalist (VIDEO)

Palestinian journalist and writer Lama Khater bids her child goodbye as Israeli forces raided her home last night to arrest her. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers arrested Lama Khater, a Palestinian writer, and mother of five, from her home in Hebron (al-Khalil), on Tuesday.

A photograph showed Khater hugging her little child Yahya before she was taken away by armed Israeli soldiers to an undeclared place.

Khater, 42, is a renowned journalist, who wrote many political articles for newspapers and websites.

She is known for her distinctive writings in support of the Palestinian resistance.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)

