Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Female Journalist (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers arrested Lama Khater, a Palestinian writer, and mother of five, from her home in Hebron (al-Khalil), on Tuesday.

Lama Khater, a Palestinian writer and mother of five, was arrested from her home in Hebron by at least 25 Israeli soldiers. https://t.co/b059E2EJxc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 24, 2018

A photograph showed Khater hugging her little child Yahya before she was taken away by armed Israeli soldiers to an undeclared place.

Under the cover of night, #Israel snatches the renowned Palestinian journalist & writer #Lama_Khater from her home pic.twitter.com/CuAJwvxQoW — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) July 24, 2018

Khater, 42, is a renowned journalist, who wrote many political articles for newspapers and websites.

Hebron, Palestine

July 24, 2018

The journalist Lama Khater, lovingly embraces her little son, before being kidnapped by the Israel Defense Forces. pic.twitter.com/ymBgpvygBf — #Great Return March (@GAZA00000) July 24, 2018

She is known for her distinctive writings in support of the Palestinian resistance.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)