Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Girl as She returns from Treatment in UAE

The Israeli occupation forces last night arrested a Palestinian girl as she returned to her home in the occupied West Bank from the UAE.

Local sources told the Palestinian Information Centre’s reporter that the Israeli forces stopped Mariam Abu Obeid, a resident of the West Bank city of Jenin, at Al-Karama crossing and detained her.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian girl for no apparent reason. Mariam Abu Obeid, a resident of the West Bank city of Jenin, was detained at al-Karama crossing after coming from the United Arab Emirates following medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/gUIl1d9TtT — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) August 30, 2019

Abu Obeid, who was on her way back home following medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates, was arrested for no apparent reason.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. It also regularly detains Palestinians after trips abroad in an effort to gather intelligence information.

Prisoners' Flags: The occupation forces arrested Mariam Ali Ahmed Abu Obeid from Jenin, who holds a master's degree in political science, at Al-Karama crossing during her return from travel after a medical trip in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/TLVBLow5w6 https://t.co/y4bFa29X7w — Flat Eric (@armor1er) August 30, 2019

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians – including numerous women and children – are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)