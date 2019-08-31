Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Girl as She returns from Treatment in UAE

August 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Al-Karama border crossing. (Photo: File)

The Israeli occupation forces last night arrested a Palestinian girl as she returned to her home in the occupied West Bank from the UAE.

Local sources told the Palestinian Information Centre’s reporter that the Israeli forces stopped Mariam Abu Obeid, a resident of the West Bank city of Jenin, at Al-Karama crossing and detained her.

Abu Obeid, who was on her way back home following medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates, was arrested for no apparent reason.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. It also regularly detains Palestinians after trips abroad in an effort to gather intelligence information.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians – including numerous women and children – are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.