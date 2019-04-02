Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Lawmaker in Ramallah

Israeli forces detained a leader in the Hamas movement and lawmaker, on predawn Tuesday, from his home in Beituniya City west of the central West Bank city of Ramallah.

Locals reported that Israeli forces raided Beituniya, on predawn, surrounded Sheikh Hassan Youssef’s house before detaining him.

Sheikh Youssef was then transferred to the nearby Ofer detention center for interrogation.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces during the raid; Israeli forces fired live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets, tear-gas bombs and stun grenades towards youths who responded with rocks.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)