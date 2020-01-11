Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinian Children in Jerusalem

Isreali forces on Friday evening arrested two Palestinian children from the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, Safa News Agency reported.

The two Palestinian minors were identified as Mohamed Haimouni, 15, and Mohamed Abu-Qalbain, 13, from the Ras Al-Amud suburb of Silwan.

As of December 2019, statistics show that there are currently over 5,000 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

According to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer, “approximately 700 Palestinian children under the age of 18 from the occupied West Bank are prosecuted every year through Israeli military courts after being arrested, interrogated and detained by the Israeli army.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)