Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians in Ramallah

Israeli forces today overnight detained two Palestinians from the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces raided the Ramallah city neighborhoods of Batn al-Hawa and al-Masayef, where they detained two Palestinians after ransacking their houses.

The raid triggered confrontations during which the soldiers opened fire towards youngsters attempting to block their passage.

Israeli occupation forces in 18 army vehicles today raided several neighborhoods in Ramallah, mainly Batn al-Hawa, west of the city, provoking clashes with residents pic.twitter.com/SrEcS5DV7w — Reynad Ahmed (@ahmed_reynad) September 26, 2019

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids across the West Bank –including occupied East Jerusalem– on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)