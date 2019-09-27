Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians in Ramallah

Israeli raid triggered clashes in Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today overnight detained two Palestinians from the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces raided the Ramallah city neighborhoods of Batn al-Hawa and al-Masayef, where they detained two Palestinians after ransacking their houses.

The raid triggered confrontations during which the soldiers opened fire towards youngsters attempting to block their passage.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids across the West Bank –including occupied East Jerusalem– on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

