Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians near Gaza Fence

The Israeli army on Saturday morning arrested two Palestinian citizens near the fence in separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army claimed the detainees crossed into the Israeli side of the fence in southern Gaza, adding that no weapons were found in their possession.

Israel continued to maintain its more than decade-long effective closure of Gaza, exacerbated by Egyptian restrictions on its own border with Gaza, limiting access to water and electricity

According to a recent report released by a human rights group, 126 Palestinian citizens from Gaza had been detained since the beginning of 2019 while attempting to cross the border into Israel or to travel officially through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing.

