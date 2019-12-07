Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians near Gaza Fence

December 7, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers at the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli army on Saturday morning arrested two Palestinian citizens near the fence in separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army claimed the detainees crossed into the Israeli side of the fence in southern Gaza, adding that no weapons were found in their possession.

According to a recent report released by a human rights group, 126 Palestinian citizens from Gaza had been detained since the beginning of 2019 while attempting to cross the border into Israel or to travel officially through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing.

(Palinfo, PC, Social Media)

